Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 301.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,210 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,435,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

