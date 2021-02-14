Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $433.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $456.92 and a 200 day moving average of $457.66. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.