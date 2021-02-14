Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $433.05 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

