Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.35 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,842 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $164.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $164.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

