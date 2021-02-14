Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.53 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,217 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after buying an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $145.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,448 shares of company stock valued at $19,184,094. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.