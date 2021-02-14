Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,994 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

CMCSA opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

