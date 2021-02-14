Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.53 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,217 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,336,849,000 after buying an additional 399,552 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after buying an additional 349,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,261,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,509,000 after buying an additional 154,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 883,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $145.68 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $145.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.41 and a 200-day moving average of $117.78.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,771,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,448 shares of company stock valued at $19,184,094 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

