Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in January

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the January 14th total of 332,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
