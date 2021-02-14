Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in January

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the January 14th total of 332,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc focuses on the production of pharmaceutical cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company is also developing various therapies for heart diseases, including acute myocarditis and other causes of heart failure. Its lead product is CardiolRx, a pharmaceutically-produced CBD formulation.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.