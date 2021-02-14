CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report $152.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.20 million and the highest is $153.90 million. CarGurus reported sales of $157.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $644.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.70 million to $665.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $736.31 million, with estimates ranging from $698.90 million to $769.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.12 on Friday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $67,929.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,442. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,123 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,510,000 after purchasing an additional 619,954 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after buying an additional 517,945 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

