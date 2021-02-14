Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,941 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Carnival Co. & worth $25,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,140 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,724 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 556.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,632 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $20.60 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

