carVertical (CV) Trading Up 71% Over Last 7 Days

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $8.85 million and $262,048.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.00980134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.71 or 0.05158083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025394 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

