Caspian (CSP) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $14,605.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.71 or 0.00970218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00051808 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.73 or 0.05177821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

