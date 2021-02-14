Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CPPSF opened at $55.81 on Friday. Cassiopea has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.
Cassiopea Company Profile
