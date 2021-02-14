Castle Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Castle has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a market cap of $10,256.95 and $98.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.84 or 0.00480534 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00031564 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004547 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.27 or 0.02621736 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,987,739 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

