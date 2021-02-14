Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Down 41.0% in January

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the January 14th total of 7,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,333. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

