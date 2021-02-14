Catex Token Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $20,883.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00065754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.88 or 0.00920149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048740 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.37 or 0.04935356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00017052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

