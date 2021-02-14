CBDAO Hits Market Cap of $99,632.68 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. CBDAO has a market cap of $99,632.68 and approximately $11,224.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CBDAO has traded up 14% against the dollar. One CBDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0933 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00274457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00086713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00092138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097475 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,257.29 or 0.90742932 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00059426 BTC.

About CBDAO

CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 tokens. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

Buying and Selling CBDAO

CBDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

