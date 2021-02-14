CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCDBF. TD Securities increased their price target on CCL Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCL Industries stock remained flat at $$52.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 938. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.