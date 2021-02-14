Ccore (CCO) Market Cap Achieves $20,569.56

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 35.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 204.4% against the dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $20,569.56 and approximately $68.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00068761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.00973057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052082 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.56 or 0.05209062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

