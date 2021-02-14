CCUniverse Market Cap Tops $9,759.82 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 107.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $9,759.82 and approximately $3.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 151.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

