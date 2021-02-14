CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report sales of $425.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.30 million to $434.20 million. CDK Global reported sales of $516.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CDK Global by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

