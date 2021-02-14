Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CEBUF opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Cebu Air has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

About Cebu Air

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

