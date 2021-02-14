CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $208,543.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 211.9% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.21 or 0.00954936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051331 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.08 or 0.05161882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00024861 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

