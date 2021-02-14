Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,861,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celanese by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,517,000 after purchasing an additional 185,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,960,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.73. 696,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $140.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average of $119.10.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

