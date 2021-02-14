Celer Network (CELR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $117.82 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $117.82 million and approximately $47.41 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 113.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.75 or 0.00968278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00051605 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.69 or 0.05186059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00025228 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

