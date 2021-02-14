Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Celestica by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Celestica by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

