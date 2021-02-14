Celo (CELO) Market Cap Reaches $732.73 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Celo has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00008460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $732.73 million and approximately $34.94 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00267411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00074707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00090792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00191404 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,371.64 or 0.85975239 BTC.

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

