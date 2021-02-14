Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Hits $35.85 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $35.85 million and approximately $182,526.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.00980134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.71 or 0.05158083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025394 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 36,076,503 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

