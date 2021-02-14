Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Update

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the January 14th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsion stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,515,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,566,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsion will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

