Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CPAC stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $732.45 million, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

