CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Up 65.2% in January

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the January 14th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Santander cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 140.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 375,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CX opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

