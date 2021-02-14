Centaur Price Up 39.4% Over Last Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $605,116.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00278219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00084433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00091800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00100459 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059535 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,160.98 or 0.90496333 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

