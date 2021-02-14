Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $55,503,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 942,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,681,000 after acquiring an additional 673,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after acquiring an additional 441,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.04.

NYSE:CNC opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

