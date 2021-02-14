Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 2,912 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.00% of EnerSys worth $35,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in EnerSys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $96.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

