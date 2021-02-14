Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 39,604 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of Hill-Rom worth $56,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 30.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 188,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

