Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 403,108 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 144.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,108 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up approximately 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Advance Auto Parts worth $107,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after buying an additional 1,503,310 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after buying an additional 234,831 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Finally, RR Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,773,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

AAP stock opened at $152.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $177.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.55.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

