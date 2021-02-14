Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 302,675 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 302,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,949,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Signature Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Signature Bank from $181.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $214.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $217.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

