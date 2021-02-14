Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 80,805 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $118,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 92,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,259 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $256.32 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.