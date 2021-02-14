Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 127,049 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,049 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $99,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 153.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $260.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.54 and a 200 day moving average of $283.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.