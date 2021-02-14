Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 1,617,832 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,832 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $72,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 519,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

IPG stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $26.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

