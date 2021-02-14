Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 33,370 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.20% of Kemper worth $60,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kemper by 668.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

