Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 42,950 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Republic Services worth $67,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG opened at $91.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.68.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.