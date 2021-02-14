Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 356,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,730,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sempra Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average of $125.72. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

