Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151,428 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Power Integrations worth $63,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 98.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Power Integrations by 239.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 120.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 148,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 81,061 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,767 shares of company stock worth $8,065,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

POWI stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.