Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398,053 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up approximately 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of AMETEK worth $118,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

