Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302,550 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Carrier Global worth $44,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

