Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CSX worth $54,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CSX by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in CSX by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $90.14 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

