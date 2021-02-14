Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $113.26 Million Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,647 shares during the quarter. FLIR Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.97% of FLIR Systems worth $113,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 66.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 157.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 20.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

