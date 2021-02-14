Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $121.61 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,046,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,985 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.28% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $121,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.48 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

