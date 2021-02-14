Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $140.65 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,347 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 1.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of KLA worth $140,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,204,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KLA by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after buying an additional 93,721 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,918 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC opened at $331.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $334.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.19 and its 200 day moving average is $233.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.